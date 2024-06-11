Burnham-On-Sea comedy night set to feature up-and-coming performers this Friday

A night of laughs is coming to Burnham-On-Sea this Friday (June 14th) during a comedy night at the town’s theatre.

The Comedy Network is holding the event at Burnham’s Princess Theatre at 8pm featuring seceral up-and-coming comedians.

Steve Hall is a stand-up comedian and writer, who has opened for the likes of Lee Mack, Bill Burr and most notably Russell Howard, for whom he was the support across 6 different tours, playing venues such as Wembley Arena, the O2 and the Albert Hall.

Steve was the first ever guest stand-up on Russell Howard’s Good News (BBC), and went on to write on 6 series of that show, and 6 series of The Russell Howard Hour (Sky). He has also written for numerous comedians on Mock The Week, and for shows such as a League of Their Own and The Now Show. He is a regular guest on The Frank Skinner Show on Absolute Radio.

Danny Clives is a stand up comedian from Dudley. His sharp joke writing and easy going charm has seen him support the likes of Joe Lycett, Guz Khan and Nigel Ng (Uncle Roger) on tour, as well as earning him a spot on the prestigious Pleasance Comedy Reserve at the Edinburgh Fringe.

He has performed at historic venues such as The Hammersmith Apollo, The London Palladium and Chicago’s Second City Theatre, and is an alumni of Soho Theatre’s Comedy Labs. In his spare time he is an illustrator and his greetings cards have been shown on Channel 4’s The Last Leg.

Bella Hull is a London-based stand-up comedian and writer and one of the UK’s most exciting young comedians.

In 2022, Bella brought her debut hour, Babycakes, to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and subsequently to London’s Soho Theatre to wide acclaim.

She regularly plays to sell-out crowds across the UK and her TV appearances include BBC’s Stand Up for Live Comedy, ITV’s The Stand Up Sketch Show and Comedy Central Live. She also co-hosts the Last Night Ever podcast with Jacob Hawley.

*Please note that the artists appearing may occasionally be subject to change.

Tickets for the event at The Princess Theatre are priced at two for £25 and can be booked online here.