Burnham Lib Dem candidate Claire Sully welcomes party’s plan for more GPs to cut waiting times

Burnham-On-Sea’s Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate Claire Sully says the party has unveiled a ‘manifesto to be proud of’ ahead of July’s General Election.

Party leader Sir Ed Davey urged voters to back him as he launched a manifesto with health and care at its core on Monday.

A £9 billion investment in the NHS and social care is at the forefront of the party’s proposals, with a pledge to recruit 8,000 GPs to cut waiting times.

The party has also pledged to take the UK back into the European single market and scrap the government’s Rwanda plan in a 116-page policy document called: “For A Fair Deal”.

Bridgwater and Burnham-On-Sea candidate Claire Sully says: “The Liberal Democrat manifesto is full of ambition, offering residents in Bridgwater, Burnham, Highbridge and our surrounding villages real change and real hope at a time of considerable hardship for many.”

“From a plan to fix our beloved NHS and placing value on social care, to reinvigorating our high streets and the economy, no one is left behind with our proposals to improve the lives of everyone.”

“Our plan to offer free personal care to elderly and disabled residents will provide people with the much needed assurance that their care in later life will not provide financial anxiety. But at the core of being a Liberal Democrat is our dedicated work to communities.”

“Championing communities and striving for a fair deal for you, our constituents, is what we stand for, and my promise is that I will prioritise people.”

“The Conservatives have taken for granted our communities in Bridgwater, Burnham and Highbridge for too long. If you want integrity, decency and good, sound policies to fix our country, then a vote for Claire Sully and the Liberal Democrats is for you.”

The deadline to register to vote is 11.59pm on Tuesday, June 18. You can register to vote online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.

The seven candidates standing to become MP in the Bridgwater and Burnham constituency are:

Independent: Pelé Barnes

Reform UK: William Fagg

Conservatives: Ashley Fox

Green Party: Charlie Graham

Labour Party: Leigh Redman

Liberal Democrats: Claire Sully

Workers Party: Gregory Tanner

