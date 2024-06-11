8.9 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Jun 12, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham Tory candidate Ashley Fox pledges to support benefits claimants
News

Burnham Tory candidate Ashley Fox pledges to support benefits claimants

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Ashley Fox Burnham-on-Sea parliamentary candidate

Ashley Fox, the Conservatives’ parliamentary candidate for the new Bridgwater and Burnham-On-Sea constituency, has this week backed his party’s plans for welfare reform, saying they support benefits claimants and are fair to taxpayers.

It comes as the Conservatives unveil their proposals to deliver a projected £12 billion of savings from the welfare system to make it ‘fairer and more sustainable’.

The policy aims to bring the numbers of working age people claiming benefits for a health condition or disability under control. It will also focus on making sure that ‘being on benefits is a safety net, not a lifestyle choice.’

Previous article
Burnham’s Serendipity Singers to hold Highbridge concert for local charity
Next article
Burnham Lib Dem candidate Claire Sully welcomes party’s plan for more GPs to cut waiting times

RELATED ARTICLES

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

Mammoth Comfort Centre

Somerset Sunrooms

Late availability and last minute deals

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
few clouds
8.9 ° C
11.1 °
5.6 °
77 %
0.5kmh
12 %
Wed
13 °
Thu
14 °
Fri
15 °
Sat
14 °
Sun
15 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com