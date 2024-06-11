Burnham Tory candidate Ashley Fox pledges to support benefits claimants

Ashley Fox, the Conservatives’ parliamentary candidate for the new Bridgwater and Burnham-On-Sea constituency, has this week backed his party’s plans for welfare reform, saying they support benefits claimants and are fair to taxpayers.
It comes as the Conservatives unveil their proposals to deliver a projected £12 billion of savings from the welfare system to make it ‘fairer and more sustainable’.
The policy aims to bring the numbers of working age people claiming benefits for a health condition or disability under control. It will also focus on making sure that ‘being on benefits is a safety net, not a lifestyle choice.’