Burnham Tory candidate Ashley Fox pledges to support benefits claimants

“The Conservatives bold action has made huge progress to reform our welfare system but we must go further to better support claimants across Bridgwater and Burnham whilst being fair to the taxpayer,” he said.

“Our clear plan will dramatically expand mental health support and deliver on our fraud clampdown measures that are forecast to save £7.7 billion, saving taxpayers money whilst improving support for those in need.”

“Only Rishi Sunak and the Conservatives will take the bold action needed to make welfare fair for taxpayers.”

Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister, added: “Reforming welfare is a moral mission. Work is a source of dignity, purpose and hope and I want everyone to be able to overcome whatever barriers they might face to living independent, fulfilling lives.”

“That’s why we have announced a significant increase in mental health provision, as well as changes to ensure those who can work, do work.”

The seven candidates standing to become MP in the Bridgwater and Burnham constituency are: