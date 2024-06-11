Planting of flower beds along Burnham-On-Sea seafront completed by volunteers

A team of dedicated volunteers has this week completed planting of all the flower beds along Burnham-On-Sea seafront.

A busy morning of activity by Burnham and Highbridge Growing Group volunteers saw five beds planted on Tuesday (June 11th), with help from two Town Rangers and three local councillors.

The team from Burnham and Highbridge Growing Group have worked hard over the past few months to prepare the beds ready for planting to make the seafront colourful for the summer season.

A spokesperson said: “This is the culmination of many weeks of planning and hard work by the Growing Group.”

“Thanks go to this dedicated group of volunteers for their preparation of the flower beds and for planting a grand display of coastal, sustainable plants.”

“The Town Council would also like to thank Sanders for their help in sourcing the sustainable plants and BARB for kindly agreeing to help water the flowerbeds for the first couple of weeks until the watering contract commences.”