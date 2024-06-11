Security review underway after dozens of travellers leave Burnham-On-Sea playing fields

Security is being reviewed at Burnham-On-Sea’s Cassis Close playing fields after a large convoy of travellers managed to gain entry earlier this week, prompting Police to issue a rare Section 61 notice to move them.

Dozens of caravans and towing vehicles gained entry to the playing fields besides Burnham Football Club and the Bay Centre on Monday, as reported here.

On Tuesday, after the legal notice was issued by Police, the travellers left following a 15-hour visit, and were seen travelling out of Somerset northwards.

Somerset Council staff began a security review and moved extra 1-tonne concrete blocks into place where the convoy had managed to gained entry, pictured above.

The council is also reconsidering whether an earth bund could be installed to protect the playing fields, like the one in use at Berrow Green.

Council staff also launched a clean-up of the playing fields, helped by volunteers, after the group left, enabling the playing fields to come back into use.