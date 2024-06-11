8.9 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Jun 12, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsSecurity review underway after dozens of travellers leave Burnham-On-Sea playing fields
News

Security review underway after dozens of travellers leave Burnham-On-Sea playing fields

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Screenshot

Security is being reviewed at Burnham-On-Sea’s Cassis Close playing fields after a large convoy of travellers managed to gain entry earlier this week, prompting Police to issue a rare Section 61 notice to move them.

Dozens of caravans and towing vehicles gained entry to the playing fields besides Burnham Football Club and the Bay Centre on Monday, as reported here.

On Tuesday, after the legal notice was issued by Police, the travellers left following a 15-hour visit, and were seen travelling out of Somerset northwards.

Somerset Council staff began a security review and moved extra 1-tonne concrete blocks into place where the convoy had managed to gained entry, pictured above.

The council is also reconsidering whether an earth bund could be installed to protect the playing fields, like the one in use at Berrow Green.

Council staff also launched a clean-up of the playing fields, helped by volunteers, after the group left, enabling the playing fields to come back into use.

 

Previous article
Planting of flower beds along Burnham-On-Sea seafront completed by volunteers

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

Mammoth Comfort Centre

Somerset Sunrooms

Late availability and last minute deals

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
few clouds
8.9 ° C
11.1 °
5.6 °
77 %
0.5kmh
12 %
Wed
13 °
Thu
14 °
Fri
15 °
Sat
14 °
Sun
15 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com