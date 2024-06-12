Highbridge-based campervan hire company to hold open day on Saturday

Highbridge-based campervan hire company GM Campers is set to hold an open day this Saturday (June 15th) when visitors will get a chance to find out more about the service.

The event will take place from 10.30am to 3.30pm at the company’s Oaktree Business Park site at Unit J2A in Bristol Road, Highbridge.

GM Campers offers a wide range of well-maintained campers to choose from and aims to provide customers with the perfect vehicles for memorable road trips and adventures.

A GM Campers spokesperson says: “Visitors will have the unique opportunity to explore our campervans, get trip inspiration, and enjoy a 10% discount on bookings made during the event.”

“GM Campers offers a diverse range of comfortable, well-equipped campers. Whether you prefer a compact vehicle or something larger, there’s a perfect option for every preference and budget.”

“Our passionate team will be on hand during the Open Day to answer questions, provide expert advice, and assist with booking inquiries. We aim to ensure your next adventure is truly memorable,” the spokesperson adds.

For more information about GM Campers and the Open Day event, see GM Campers’ website or contact them at hello@gmcampers.co.uk.