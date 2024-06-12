Deadline looms for residents to register to vote in the General Election on July 4th

There are just a few days ago to register to vote before the deadline of Tuesday 18th June.

Residents in the Burnham-On-Sea area are being encouraged to register to vote and check their Voter ID so they can have their say on who becomes the next MP at the General Election on 4th July.

If you are already registered and received a poll card for the Police and Crime Commissioner elections on 2nd May, you do not need to take any further action.

Boundaries have changed since the last General Election so there are now seven constituencies in Somerset Council’s area. They are: Bridgwater which includes Burnham and Highbridge; Frome and East Somerset; Glastonbury and Somerton; Taunton and Wellington; Tiverton and Minehead; Wells and Mendip Hills; and Yeovil. You can check individual constituencies at Boundary review. The candidates for the seats are on Somerset Council’s website.

If you have recently turned 18 or moved home, it is particularly important that you act to ensure that you are registered to vote. If in doubt, you can check with Somerset Council on 0300 123 2224.

It takes just five minutes to apply online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote. If you know you are going to be away from home, or cannot get to the polling station, the deadline to apply for a postal vote is 5pm Wednesday 19 June.

Do you have friends or family living abroad who are British citizens? Let them know they can now vote in UK Parliament elections even if they’ve lived outside the UK for more than 15 years.

They will need to have previously lived or been registered to vote in the UK at some point in their life. They can now also register to vote online and their overseas declaration is now valid for three years, lasting until 1 November in the third year after it takes effect.

These changes apply to UK Parliament general elections, by-elections and recall petitions. They do not apply to local elections. For more information visit electoralcommission.org.uk/overseasvoters.

Voter ID

Electors voting in person at the polling station are now required to present an accepted photo ID before being issued with their ballot paper.

Those who are registered to vote at the polling station but do not have an accepted photo ID can apply for a Voter Authority Certificate before the deadline at 5pm on Wednesday 26 June. You can apply online: https://www.gov.uk/apply-for-photo-id-voter-authority-certificate.

If you have any questions about Voter ID or would like to request a paper form to apply for the Voter Authority Certificate, contact 0300 123 2224 or email elections@somerset.gov.uk.

Key dates: