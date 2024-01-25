The UK’s leading tribute to The Everly Brothers – as voted for by the National Tribute Music Awards – are heading to Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre this summer.

The Temple Brothers show in Burnham will be held on Friday 12th July at 7:30pm and is dedicated to the music of one of the greatest harmony duos, the Everly Brothers.

A Princess Theatre spokesperson says: “Just as the Everly Brothers were, the Temple Brothers are real life brothers, and that is why their voices blend so perfectly and sound uncannily like the Everly Brothers, truly not to be missed.”

“With Live Acoustic Guitars, Flawless Harmonies, it is a truly impressive outing for all, accompanied by special guest star tributes.”

“All the hits are performed in the original keys that The Everly Brothers recorded in their early years, so you don’t lose any of that magic that the Everly’s created.”

“Taking you on a walk back down memory lane with all the classic songs that you remember, including ‘Cathys Clown’ ‘ Walk Right Back’ ‘Ebony Eyes’ ‘Bird Dog’ ‘Dream’ ‘Let It Be Me’ ‘Love Hurts’ ‘Devoted To You’ ‘Til I Kissed Ya’ ‘Wake Up Little Suzie’ ‘When Will I Be Loved’ plus many many more.”

The show includes special guest tributes to Hank Marvin (The Shadows) by Ivan Marvin, not only does he recreate the wonderful guitar sounds of Hank Marvin but he looks like him too, Buddy Walker and his amazing tribute to Buddy Holly & finally Nick Diamond and his tribute to Neil Diamond.

Tickets for the Everly’s & Friends cost £15 and are available at: https://www.theprincesstheatre.co.uk/events/the-everlys-friends/