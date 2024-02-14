The manager of The Princess Theatre in Burnham-On-Sea says the facilities have seen an uplift in visitor numbers and revenue after a busy start to the year.

Manager Julie Hook, pictured below, has given a new update on the facilities during the latest meeting of the Town Council’s Princess Theatre Committee.

She told councillors: “Looking at a comparison of ticket sales year on year, from 12th December 2022 to 30th January 2023 there were 931 tickets sold for a revenue of £12,587.”

“During the same period, from 12th December 2023 to 30th January 2024, there were 1,035 tickets sold which generated revenue of £17,139.35. We are pleased with that increase.”

Julie added: “The popular Mother Goose pantomime during January by Burnham Pantomime Society was very well attended by 765 attendees.”

“The Comedy Network was also well attended with 61 tickets sold. All our other shows which are on sale are also doing quite well on advance sales. We have a good mix of shows planned.”

And she highlighted an upcoming show that has generated lots of interest: “One we are particularly pleased about is The Post Office Scandal. It is quite a coup to have it coming to Burnham given all the national interest and tickets are selling well.”

She added that from 1st January 2023 to 31st December 2023 the theatre welcomed 9,447 people to events at The Princess Theatre, in addition to those using the venue on a regular hire basis and those who have hired the venue for private functions, meetings and fayres.

Councillors also noted that during the period from 1st January 2023 to 31st December 2023 a total of 1,606 people had attended the theatre’s participation sessions, such as indoor kurling, an open art studio, and the Unroyal Choir.

The theatre is run by the Town Council and represents a key part of its annual costs.