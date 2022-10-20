Burnham-On-Sea’s indoor kurling group has seen rising numbers of new members for its weekly sessions which organisers say provide multiple benefits.

The group meets every Thursday in the main hall at Burnham’s Princess Theatre, as pictured here, and its sessions are open to all.

Organiser Keith Spendlove told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are a friendly, easy-going bunch and the sessions are open to all abilities.”

“Indoor kurling is a great way to socialise while enjoying some light physical exercise. Those taking part can be as competitive as they like! There’s always lots of chat too.”

The group meets on Thursdays from 11am-1pm and admission is £3 per person per session.

Keith adds that a new knock-out competition starts on Thursday October 27th.