A unique theatre show is coming to Burnham-On-Sea this autumn.

The show, called ‘Looking For Me Friend – The Music of Victoria Wood’, will be coming to Burnham’s Princess Theatre on Friday 20th September.

“Featuring the star of BBC1’s ‘All Together Now’, Paulus The Cabaret Geek, with Michael Roulston on piano, it is an evening of pure joy filled with Victoria’s best-loved songs, including the iconic ‘Ballad of Barry & Freda’ and the classic ‘It Would Never Have Worked’,” says a spokesman.

“This show is for fans of Victoria and for those yet to discover her, to come together and relish her breathtaking wizardry with words. In telling Victoria’s story, Paulus unfolds his own.”

“A relatable story of a 1970s childhood and what it really means to find your tribe. So, pair your stilettos with an oven glove, zip up your cocktail slacks and get booking!”

Children from 10 years old when accompanied by adult. There is one swear word in the show. No nudity or other adult themes.

Tickets for ‘Looking For Me Friend – The Music of Victoria Wood’ are available from here and cost £19.50 per seat.