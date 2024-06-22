14.8 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun Jun 23, 2024
NewsWhat's On

Burnham-On-Sea theatre to hold afternoon of classic tea time tunes in August

Burnham-On-Sea.com: Singer Steve West

An afternoon of classic tea time tunes aimed at local people over 65 is set to be held in Burnham-On-Sea on Wednesday August 7th.

The Princess Theatre is holding the unique event featuring the timeless music of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Nat King-Cole.

Singer and entertainer Steve West, pictured, will lead the event, which us being subsidised by the Hinkley Point C Community Fund grant.

“Sit down, relax and enjoy the music, or put on your dancing shoes and have a jive, either way you’re in for an afternoon of pure entertainment!” says a spokeswoman.

“An afternoon tea of delicious sandwiches and indulgent home-made cakes will also be provided by the Cabaret café bar.”

Tickets for those 65+ are £6.50 and for those under 65 are £8.50. They are available at: https://www.theprincesstheatre.co.uk/events/tea-time-tunes/

New Burnham-On-Sea pedestrian crossing proposed for busy road near school
Brean motorbike show to be held today, raising funds for local good causes

