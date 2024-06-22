Burnham-On-Sea theatre to hold afternoon of classic tea time tunes in August

An afternoon of classic tea time tunes aimed at local people over 65 is set to be held in Burnham-On-Sea on Wednesday August 7th.

The Princess Theatre is holding the unique event featuring the timeless music of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Nat King-Cole.

Singer and entertainer Steve West, pictured, will lead the event, which us being subsidised by the Hinkley Point C Community Fund grant.

“Sit down, relax and enjoy the music, or put on your dancing shoes and have a jive, either way you’re in for an afternoon of pure entertainment!” says a spokeswoman.

“An afternoon tea of delicious sandwiches and indulgent home-made cakes will also be provided by the Cabaret café bar.”

Tickets for those 65+ are £6.50 and for those under 65 are £8.50. They are available at: https://www.theprincesstheatre.co.uk/events/tea-time-tunes/