A compelling stage show featuring the story of The Post Office Scandal is coming to Burnham-On-Sea this Spring.

Burnham’s Princess Theatre will host the show on Sunday 12th May. It highlights the inside, true story of how hundreds of innocent people fought to clear their names after being pursued by the Post Office through the criminal courts.

A Princess Theatre spokesperson says: “Proud pillars of their communities were stripped of their jobs and livelihoods. Many were forced into bankruptcy or borrowed from friends and family to give the Post Office thousands they did not owe. The really unlucky ones were sent to prison.”

“Currently a primetime ITV drama starring Toby Jones, this unique and gripping story is now also the subject of a compelling stage show.”

“Journalist and broadcaster Nick Wallis from the BBC has drawn on his decade of covering the story to write a best-selling book called The Great Post Office Scandal, and it is this book which forms the basis of his new show.”

“Nick expertly chronicles the twists and turns of the scandal, taking in the shambolic commissioning of the disastrous Post Office Horizon IT system and examining the punitive methods employed by the Post Office – bypassing the police and the Crown Prosecution Service – to create the most widespread miscarriage of justice in UK legal history.”

“Nick then narrows in on the subsequent cover-up, and the staggering legal battles fought and won by campaigning Subpostmasters, against all the odds. As the public inquiry into the scandal reveals yet more horrors, Nick will be able to explain the very latest developments and their significance.”

“Nick will be talking about his experiences and reading from his best-selling book, followed by a Q&A session, giving the audience an opportunity to explore areas in more detail. On some dates there may also be a special guest or two affected by the scandal who will join Nick on stage to answer questions and provide first-hand testimony.”

Tickets, priced £15, are available from: https://www.theprincesstheatre.co.uk/events/the-post-office-scandal-the-inside-story/