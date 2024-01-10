Burnham-On-Sea Ritz Social Club
A new social Whist Drive has launched in Burnham-On-Sea this week.
The Ritz Social Club in Victoria Street is inviting local residents to get involved.
Manager Paul Hale says: “As you know a Whist Drive involves a card game between four players and the winner out of that team of four moves onto the next table, making it a really sociable game.”
“If people have never played Whist before there will be experienced players that will show them how to play.”
“It takes place on Wednesdays from 7pm-7.30pm and the cost will be £3.00 which includes tea & coffee.”
“This is a great opportunity for people to make new friends in a friendly atmosphere.”
 
Subscribe to our free news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page
Select all options that you require: