A new social Whist Drive has launched in Burnham-On-Sea this week.

The Ritz Social Club in Victoria Street is inviting local residents to get involved.

Manager Paul Hale says: “As you know a Whist Drive involves a card game between four players and the winner out of that team of four moves onto the next table, making it a really sociable game.”

“If people have never played Whist before there will be experienced players that will show them how to play.”

“It takes place on Wednesdays from 7pm-7.30pm and the cost will be £3.00 which includes tea & coffee.”

“This is a great opportunity for people to make new friends in a friendly atmosphere.”