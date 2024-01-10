A Highbridge transport company that provides deliveries both in Somerset but acros the UK is trialling an electric truck to reduce emissions and noise.

The 18T Renault Electric Demo has been in the fleet at Jays Logistics based in Commerce Way, Walrow Industrial Estate, Highbridge.

Ben Walker, Commercial Sales Manager, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “As a transport and logistics business our primary contribution to emissions falls within scope 1, through our operating fleet of vans and trucks. We currently run vehicles from 3.5T – Artic Lorries.”

“Therefore, running a vehicle within our fleet that can run on an alternative fuel source, is very much part of our sustainability agenda and the wider agendas set out by the government for the coming years.”

“Our fleet mainly consists of Renault trucks, so we have decided to trial the 18T E-TECH D vehicle in partnership with Renault Trucks UK.”

“We will be compiling our own data but initially we are looking at factors including cost – initial and running and practicality in relation to how the vehicle will fit into our current operation.”

“We have trialled the vehicle for two weeks covering local collections and deliveries within Burnham-On-Sea, Highbridge, Weston and Bridgwater.”

He adds: “The main benefit to the local and wider communities is the reduced tailpipe emissions however the source of the electricity must be also considered.”

“Secondly, the noise pollution for a vehicle of this size is reduced dramatically so for urban and local areas this is a plus point.”

“At the end of the trial we will be looking at comparisons – pros and cons – at this current stage to our current operating diesel vehicles, to be able to assess how viable this model would be if we decided to integrate into our fleet.”

In December, we reported that Jays Logistics has been shortlisted for a service excellence award at the Somerset Business Awards 2024.

In 2022, Jays Logistics in Highbridge helped to transport local donations to war-torn Ukraine.