The RNLI currently provides lifeguards in Burnham and Brean to supplement the council’s own beach wardens at the peak of the summer holiday season during July and August.

A report to Somerset Council’s Executive Committee members states that cutting the local lifeguards service would save the council £35,000 a year.

The council adds: “The proposal is to cancel the RNLI contract and instead utilise existing Beach Safety Wardens to cover beach safety issues.”

“Beach safety wardens currently cover beach safety from March to October and therefore there will still be beach safety controls in place throughout the whole operating season.”

A Somerset Council spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Somerset Council Executive recently declared a financial emergency in response to soaring costs and demand for services. No decisions have been made but we are having to look at all options, whilst meeting our statutory duties, to find savings in order to balance our books for next year.”