RNLI beach lifeguards could be removed from Burnham-On-Sea and Brean beaches this summer by Somerset Council as it to looks to save money to avoid effective bankruptcy.
£35,000 a year would be saved by removing the lifeguards. It is one of the cost-saving proposals unveiled by Somerset Council set to be considered on 15th January.
The council declared a financial emergency last year and is facing cost pressures of £108.5million in 2024-25, an annual increase of 20 per cent. Council Leader Bill Revans said cuts are “heartbreaking,” but necessary.
Other measures under consideration include raising council tax by 10 per cent, closing recycling centres and selling assets, plus stopping CCTV cameras.
The RNLI currently provides lifeguards in Burnham and Brean to supplement the council’s own beach wardens at the peak of the summer holiday season during July and August.
A report to Somerset Council’s Executive Committee members states that cutting the local lifeguards service would save the council £35,000 a year.
The council adds: “The proposal is to cancel the RNLI contract and instead utilise existing Beach Safety Wardens to cover beach safety issues.”
“Beach safety wardens currently cover beach safety from March to October and therefore there will still be beach safety controls in place throughout the whole operating season.”
A Somerset Council spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Somerset Council Executive recently declared a financial emergency in response to soaring costs and demand for services. No decisions have been made but we are having to look at all options, whilst meeting our statutory duties, to find savings in order to balance our books for next year.”
Under the wider proposals to be considered by councillors this month, Somerset Council will also ask the government to be allowed to raise council tax by 10 per cent.
The local authority needs special permission to do this, as it is twice the maximum rise usually allowed. On an average, Band D, property council tax would rise by £163.80 a year. This amount excludes projected rises for fire, police and any imposed by town or parish councils.
Under the proposals, five of the county’s recycling centres could shut although it’s not yet been announced whether Highbridge’s facilities on the Isleport Business Park will be affected.
Funding for highways maintenance for things like pothole repairs and verges could be squeezed and money for council owned public toilets stopped entirely. Subsidies for bus services will be reviewed.
Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council will consider later this month whether they will take on some of Somerset Council’s facilities.
Somerset Council says it hopes that in all the areas where they decide to make cuts to discretionary services, other bodies, like parish or town councils, will step in to help run them instead.
To balance the books, the council also plans to spend almost £37m from its reserves. It also plans to ask the government if it can borrow money, or sell assets, to fund day-to-day running costs.
A public consultation is taking place ahead of the final council budget meeting on 20th February.