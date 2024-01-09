Council Leader Bill Revans concedes that stopping the council’s CCTV service would make the county a less safe place to live.

“This is not something we would want to do,” he said on Monday, while pointing out that CCTV is a ‘discretionary service’ that councils don’t legally have to provide.

Mark Shelford, Police and Crime Commissioner for Avon and Somerset, says he shares the concerns of local businesses that this will “put their safety at risk.” “So far I’m unaware of any formal consultation process with the police about the impact that switching off CCTV may have on crime prevention or from an operational perspective,” he added on Monday. Mr Shelford said he is seeking assurance from Chief Constable Sarah Crew that she’s working with the council to provide information and evidence to ensure a decision is made based on value and not just cost. The concerns come just months after Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s CCTV cameras were given a £21,000 upgrade by the council.

Cllr Revans says the overall financial cuts are "heartbreaking", but necessary to save £100m. Other measures could include raising council tax by 10 per cent, closing recycling centres, selling assets and raising parking charges.