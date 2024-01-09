The Met Office has issued an ice warning to residents in the Burnham-On-Sea area as wintry conditions continue.

Ice and small amounts of snow could lead to slippery surfaces in a few places, warns the Met Office with -2°C forecast for Burnham-On-Sea.

There were some light snow flurries in Burnham-On-Sea on Monday evening with temperatures falling below freezing.

Somerset Highways said its gritters were in action overnight, salting main roads due to the icy conditions.

The Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast shows temperatures falling to -2°C in Burnham this evening (Tuesday).

Pictured: Icy conditions in Burnham-On-Sea at the Sailing Club (Photos: Nick Whetstone)

 
