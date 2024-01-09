Construction of a new Costa Coffee drive-thru outlet near the M5 motorway is well underway with an opening expected soon.

The new outlet is being built near the Dunball Services on the Dunball roundabout next to Junction 23 of the M5 motorway.

The new outlet will be operated by Costa Coffee and will be open daily between 6am and 11pm, creating up to 21 local jobs.

A new access road has been created as part of the project, joining up with the existing mini-roundabout and leading to a car park with 29 car parking spaces, along with two disabled spaces, ten cycle spaces and two bays for motorcycles.

As part of the development, a new cycle link is also being created to connect the site to the existing cycle route alongside the A38.

This forms part of the wider ‘purple route’ which will eventually link the Gravity enterprise zone to Bridgwater town centre under the town’s local cycling and walking infrastructure plan.

Forelle Estates Limited was granted planning permission for the project last year. The drive-thru is expected to employ nine full-time staff and 12 part-time staff. More details here on the jobs.