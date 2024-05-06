Film enthusiast to hold screening of classic movie ‘Pillow Talk’ featuring Doris Day in Highbridge

A special screening of the classic film ‘Pillow Talk’ featuring movie legends Doris Day and Rock Hudson will be held in Highbridge this month.

Martin Woodsford, a life-long Doris Day fan, who was born long after Doris Day made her last film, is bringing Pillow Talk, the 1959 box office smash to a big screen at Highbridge Community Hall on Sunday May 19th.

The screening will start at 3pm and will also include an afternoon cream tea.

Martin is the Chairman of Highbridge Community Hall, who are hosting the event following a series of successful film screenings last year.

He says: “I truly believe that film nostalgia has its place on the big screen and the experience has more of a community feel when we come together. The community hall is hosting a few of these a year – the feedback has been very positive.”

“We can all sit at home and watch these old films on the TV, but there’s something quite magical about watching these and reminiscing and sharing stories with others.”

The founder member of the Doris Day fan club in the 1990’s, Martin has spoken to the Hollywood legend many times and remembers the first time he spoke to her.

“I was nursing at the time, living in Chepstow in nursing accommodation and a fellow nurse knocked on my door telling me of a call. She said: ‘Hi Martin… It’s Doris!’ and as you can imagine I thought the phone call was a prank!”

“I hurled profanities at her and she just kept on laughing! She was phoning to thank me for my work with the fan magazine. At the time, we were the first fan club to produce a colour cover. She was always so grateful and helped in many ways and was the kindest and most humble human.”

After she passed away in 2019, Martin was contacted by a literary agent and asked if he would be interested in writing a book about Doris.

Martin submitted the required materials and the book is due to be released in 2025 with a follow-up book on Rock Hudson already commissioned.

To book your tickets for Pillow Talk at Highbridge Community Hall, contact Martin directly on 0734 092 4031. Tickets need to be purchased in advance and cost £12 which includes an afternoon tea.