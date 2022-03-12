A lorry full of local donations and supplies for Ukraine refugees left Highbridge on Friday (March 11th) on its way to help those in need.

Local residents have donated hundreds of items after an appeal was launched by the community group ‘Help For Ukraine – Highbridge’ with the support of The Globe Inn as its base.

Four local residents – Gemma Collins, Louise Butson, Nina Harris and Tara Wilson – started the group to gather donations amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Gemma says: “A huge thank you goes to everyone who has so generously donated items so far.”

“Approximately 150 boxes full of donations left on Friday by lorry and we still have over 50 boxes and countless sacks containing items. We will commence donations again on Saturday at The Globe.”

Jays Logistics kindly provided free transport to move the boxes of donations from Highbridge on their way to Eastern Europe.

It comes as a lorry full of donations collected at Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Social Club also started its trip to Ukraine earlier this week, as we reported here.