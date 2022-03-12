Burnham-On-Sea fire crews were called to Lympsham on Friday (March 11th) to tackle a property blaze that started with a shed alight.

As the incident escalated, crews from Taunton, Bridgwater, Burnham -On-Sea, Street, Cheddar, Martock and Weston were called.

“Fire control received a call to a property in the Lympsham area at 2.24pm where there was a shed on fire with potential fire spread to a nearby house,” confirmed a spokesman.

“Fire control mobilised two fire appliances from Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater along with two fire appliances from Weston-Super-Mare along with an officer from Devon and Somerset and an officer from Avon.”

“Once crews were in attendance, they confirmed an external shed was fully alight and had spread to the roof space of an adjacent domestic property.”

”Due to the incident escalating, on scene crews sent a make up message for additional pumps and a water bowser to attend.”

”Control seny fire appliances from Cheddar and Taunton, a water bowser from Bridgwater, an Incident Command Unit from Street, an Incident Support Unit from Martock and multiple officers from the Somerset area.”

“Crews extinguished the fire using 4 Breathing apparatus, 2 Hose Reel Jets, 1 Main Jet, 1 Safety Jet and 1 Covering jet.”