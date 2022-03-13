Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council is once again backing Keep Britain Tidy in their ‘One Bag. Big Difference’ campaign to clean up the country.

Two litter cleans are to be held in Burnham and Highbridge in coming weeks as Keep Britain Tidy launches its Great British Spring Clean.

The Town Council has pledged its support for Keep Britain Tidy’s annual campaign and is inviting residents to do their bit as part of its Great British Spring Clean and clear up the litter that can blight these places.

The campaign, which runs from 25th March until 10th April 2022, calls on the public to pledge a bag to clean-up and help the charity achieve a million bags of litter.

If you would like to volunteer, click here, all volunteers must register for inclusion in our organised litter picks. Please do not turn up without being registered because there will not be enough kit for you to use.

The council is holding two litter picking sessions:

Wednesday 30 th March at 2pm – meet at Bank St. car park, Highbridge

All equipment and Hi-Viz tabards will be provided by the town council, but please bring your own gloves – gardening gloves are good.

If you would like to do a litter pick in your own area or there is an area you would like to see litter picked please email info@burnham-highbridge-tc.gov.uk. The council is happy to loan out litter pick sticks and hoops.

The Great British Spring Clean, now in its seventh year, brings together individuals, community organisations, businesses and councils to make a difference to the environment on our doorstep. In 2019, more than half a million ‘Litter Heroes’ collected just under a million bags of litter, weighing around 4,308 tons. This year so far 95,396 bags of collected rubbish have been pledged.

Supporter and participant, town councillor Chris Allen says: “Litter is a blight on our environment, but with our communities helping to clean our streets and green spaces we can make our towns a better place for people and help improve habitats for wildlife.”

Keep Britain Tidy Chief Executive Allison Ogden-Newton adds: “The Great British Spring Clean would not be possible without the support of local authorities like Burnham and Highbridge Town Council.”

“We have all spent a lot more time in our local area in the past year and have come to realise just how important our local park or green space is for our mental and physical health.”

“We need to care for these spaces and the Great British Spring Clean is an opportunity for everyone to take a small action that, collectively, can make a big difference.”

“Whether you commit to do five minutes or five hours, every single pledge will help us reach our million-mile target and clear many tonnes of litter pollution from our environment.”