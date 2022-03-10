Lorry full of donations leaves Burnham-On-Sea on its journey to Ukraine refugees

Dontions delivered to Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Social Club have started their journey to Ukranian refugees thanks to the support of local businesses.

A lorry load of tinned food, medical items, pet foods and other donated supplies left Burnham on Wednesday (March 9th), as pictured here.

Paul Hale, manager at the Ritz Social Club, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The response has been amazing and currently essential items have left the club. Items include tinned food, shower gels, female hygiene, pet food, dental health items etc. At present the need for clothing is at a sufficient level.”

“The items left the Ritz thanks to Scotts Home Furnishers allowing the use of their delivery vehicle at no charge. Our thanks go to Steve Scott for his kind offer. Items are now currently at the Oak House Hotel in Axbridge ready to begin the journey to the Czech Republic.”

“The first journey by landlord and landlady Dave and Marina has just been completed, having set off on Sunday and returning in the early hours of Wednesday morning with the first load of essentials.”

“In the coming weeks Dave at the Oak House Hotel along with volunteers are preparing the next road trip and what they are and continue to do is amazing.”

“The journey to the Czech Republic has been paid for out of their own pockets for fuel etc and in the coming weeks there will be a fundraising quiz night – date to be confirmed – to ensure these essential supplies get to where they need to get to.”

“In addition to what has been done already items were collected from Nina Harris and Tara Wilson and dropped to the Oak House. These items were donated by Mark 1st School and the residents of Mark and West Huntspill.”

“Although The Ritz have currently stopped their drop-off session, this will re-open. Currently, for the next journey, we are seeking medical equipment. Equipment including crutches, wheel chairs, walking sticks, walking frames. If anyone has any in garages, sheds etc then these can be dropped off to the Ritz.”

Clothing is not currently required and any clothing collected is being kept secure in storage.