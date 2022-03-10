A district councillor has met with the manager of Burnham Holiday Village to discuss concerns from some neighbouring residents about a licensing application that they fear will create extra noise.

We reported here that the holiday park wants to change its premises license to introduce a new outdoor bar and stage area for live music, boxing and wrestling events until 11pm.

Janet Keen, who is a District and Town Councillor for Highbridge & Burnham Marine – the council ward that includes the holiday park – says she visited the site and met General Manager, Mr Beck, and two of his departmental managers.

“My thanks go to Mr Beck for his courtesy and openness in conducting myself and Mr Noakes (Environmental Health Officer) to the site,” she says.

”I also acknowledge that this holiday village is a respected and valued asset to the town because of the employment and career opportunities and the business and supply chain benefits.”

“The site of this license application is an open area bordered on two sides by residential streets, one being the Maple Drive area which is extremely close and the other is Holm Close on the opposite side.”

“In past years during long warm summer days the neighbouring residents have been subjected to noise nuisance but this application would take the nuisance to greater levels, making the tranquil enjoyment of their own gardens and homes with open windows an impossibility.”

Cllr Keen adds: “As a compromise, I would ask that if the Sedgemoor Licensing Panel is minded to grant the license that the following conditions are placed upon it:

Sundays be a ‘quiet day’ – no outside musical entertainment; A sound limiter device be added to the sound speakers; The speakers be turned inwards, and not directed towards the residential streets; The start time of 11am be later in the day, say, not earlier than 5pm.”

Cllr Keen adds: “Mr Beck stressed that the company wishes to be a good neighbour and I am grateful for this statement. If the compromises could be incorporated, that statement of good neighbourliness would become a valued reality.”

The licensing application from Haven states that there would be no changes made to the layout or permitted hours of existing licensed areas within the park.

Haven adds: “The main changes are the addition of an outside container bar and outside new stage area, all within the outside licensed area and with the addition of boxing and wrestling and entertainment of a like-kind as a new licensing activity.”

If granted, Haven says the additional stage would host plays, films, live music, recorded music, boxing and wrestling, and performances of dance and entertainment.