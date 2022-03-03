Town councillors last night (Wednesday) unanimously objected against controversial plans by a Burnham holiday park to change its premises license to introduce a new outdoor bar and stage area for live music, boxing and wrestling events until 11pm.

Haven’s Holiday Village, in Burnham’s Marine Drive, wants to hold outdoor entertainment and has submitted a licensing application to Sedgemoor District Council.

Around 30 residents attended Wednesday’s ‘extraordinary meeting’ of the Town Council’s Planning Committee, where councillors heard from several homeowners who are concerned about the proposals.

They claim the plans will lead to late night noise lin residential areas surrounding the holiday park.

Anthony Joyce, who he lives “10-12 metres from the entrance road to the holiday park,” said: “The objections we have are that there will be an increase in noise pollution and light pollution. There is the potential for loud music late into the night plus people drinking, misbehaving, and extra pedestrian traffic to and from the site potentially up to midnight. The security arrangements have not been talked about and we want to know what the Police think about these potential events. We could end up with a ‘mini Glastonbury’ type situation with lots of bands playing.”

Local resident Michael Wellman also told councillors: “We object to this application because it will cause nuisance, noise and have an undesirable effect on the residents and make our lives unbearable. We feel asking for entertainment and an alcohol licence for seven days a week and 12 hours a day from 11am to 11pm is unneighbourly and unreasonable. We appreciate the holiday park is for enjoyment, but it should not be at the expense of local residents.”

“Compromises should always be made and considered and various conditions could be placed on it such as entertainment for three days out of seven and a maximum of three hours at a time. Alcohol could be served for six hours out of the 12 hours requested at the outside bar. Decibel levels should be monitored and recorded and not exceed residential levels. We hope you will support our objections and ask the licensing committee at Sedgemoor to refuse this application as it stands. Please don’t swap some people’s fun for residents’ misery.”

Another resident, Gaynor Brown, added she is concerned the noise will continue well beyond 11pm based on existing noise from the site at peak times. “It’s just being greedy – they are making a lot of money on that site already. It’s not just for one night of the week or two nights of the week – it’s every night of the week for a whole season. You try living near to that: children can’t sleep, you can’t open your windows for ventilation, and the noise even drowns out the television in my lounge which is 25ft from the park’s wall.”

Cllr Bill Hancock said he sympathises with residents over the noise concerns, but added: “Looking at it from a business view, I wonder if they could be allowed a trial for just six events a year – I think the boxing side could be fantastic for local youngsters and boxing clubs. We had no problems at the Oaktree with boxing events. Even if they were to be held here once or twice a year, it could be good for the community.”

But a local resident who said she used to live in Isleport Road said the noise from the Oaktree’s events had been “horrendous and it will be the same here.” Another resident added his concerns that the holiday park will have inadequate event security.

Cllr Sue Harvey told residents during the meeting: “We are only consultees – it is the licensing panel at Sedgemoor that has the final say. There are three local councillors that are members of that panel – Sue Barber, John Woodman and Mike Murphy – and I would suggest you contact them before March 8th, the last date that representations will be taken. I understand how you all feel – I would not want this on my doorstep.” She suggested that a noise assessment should be undertaken and added that her personal opinion is that the council’s grounds to object are on “excessive noise and a public nuisance.”

Deputy Town Clerk Lorna Williams added that Environmental Health would be undertaking sound monitoring at points around the site and she added that the local ward councillor had also visited the site. Lorna added that residents who have feedback about the application should email Sedgemoor Licensing with their points of view.

Another resident raised his concern that the town council was embarking on a “cop out,” adding: “We’ve heard one councillor say tonight that ‘it is nothing to do with us’ – well it is. You are our representatives to talk to Sedgemoor,” prompting applause from the residents in the council chamber.

But Cllr Peter Clayton, who chaired the debate, responded: “We will discuss it now as a committee and make a recommendation which we’ll then send to Sedgemoor. That’s what we always do on your behalf.”

Councillors then voted on the application and Cllr Clayton concluded: “It’s a unanimous objection. We will be objecting on the grounds of noise nuisance and all the things that the residents have mentioned in their objections. That will go forward to Sedgemoor District Council’s licensing panel. They will decide. I would also urge that you send your objections to them. You have our full support.”

Cllr Andy Brewer, who usually chairs the planning committee, had declared a personal interest at the beginning of the meeting because he lives close to the holiday park. He left the council chamber during the debate and did not join the debate or vote. He handed the Chairman’s role to Cllr Clayton.

The licensing application from Haven states that there would be no changes made to the layout or permitted hours of existing licensed areas within the park. Haven adds: “The main changes are the addition of an outside container bar and outside new stage area, all within the outside licensed area and with the addition of boxing and wrestling and entertainment of a like-kind as a new licensing activity.”

If granted, it adds the additional stage would host plays, films, live music, recorded music, boxing and wrestling, and performances of dance and entertainment.

Anyone wishing to comment on the proposals should visit www.sedgemoor.gov.uk/article/704/licensing-register-current-applications-reviews before March 8th.