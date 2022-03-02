Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council has announced that six community-spirited residents are set to receive Civic Awards this week.

Each year the town council seeks to recognise individuals who have demonstrated outstanding service to the community, made a significant contribution to public life in Burnham or Highbridge and have shown real dedication in helping local residents.

A number of nominations were received from which six people have been selected to receive civic awards.

Maxine Bashford in recognition of her 12 years operating the Highbridge Area Foodbank, during which time she has gone above and beyond to support those in crisis, working especially hard to help those in need during the pandemic.

Ruth & John Crosby for their involvement with the Royal British Legion, with special recognition of Ruth’s valiant efforts, leadership and unwavering community spirit in coordinating the local Poppy Appeal over 6 years.

Jacob and Toby Beard for their work with the 1st Burnham Scout Group where they not only give the young people the opportunity to try new skills, but they teach the values of kindness, teamwork, charity, respect and leadership to help the scouts develop into well rounded young adults.

Jeff Jackson for unwavering loyalty and dedication over 9 years to the air cadets and 290 Detached Flight Squadron. Jeff’s selfless commitment has included many hours of voluntary work to ensure the cadets enjoy a varied, interesting and dynamic training programme that has increased local awareness of the group, increased membership and increased opportunities for young people.

Mayor, Councillor Mike Facey, will host a special Civic Awards event this Friday, 4th March, at The Princess Theatre in Burnham-On-Sea.

Cllr Facey says: “It’s my greatest pleasure to invite the recipients of the 2022 civic awards, along with the recipients of the 2021 awards, to attend an evening of celebration and light entertainment held in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the community.”

The event being held at The Princess Theatre is by invitation only.