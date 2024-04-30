Sawyer, 9, and his dog raise £460 for charity in Burnham walking challenge

A Burnham-On-Sea youngster and his dog have raised hundreds of pounds for a cancer support charity by taking part in a month-long walking challenge.

Sawyer White, 9, and his dog Pickle have raised £460 for Cancer Research by taking part in daily walks around the town.

Mum Laura told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We learnt about the April dog walking challenge whilst watching this year’s Crufts.”

“Sawyer is always thinking of ways to support charities – often donating his own pocket money to charity collection boxes. Taking part in this challenge has given him a real sense of fulfilment.”

“Our chihuahua cross Pickle, who is 14, has a heart condition and is used to short walks.”

”For him to walk two miles each day throughout April is a remarkable achievement. He usually manages that in a week.”

“Cancer Research was chosen as it’s close to our family’s hearts after losing a relative to pancreatic cancer in 2016. Sawyer has raised a whopping £460 and thanks everyone for their support!”

See Sawyer’s fundraising page