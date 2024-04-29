Brent Knoll’s singing postman Tim Dean to hold fundraising charity concert

Brent Knoll singing postman Tim Dean is holding a fundraising charity concert in Bridgwater in May.

Tim is a well-known lcoal face, having delivered the mail to Brent Knoll and the surrounding area for many years.

“I am also a singer-songwriter and to celebrate Somerset Day on May 11th, I will be performing a ‘Songs of Somerset’ charity concert at Bridgwater Arts Centre in aid of the Somerset Crisis Fund,” he told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“The event will feature many captivating true stories from our beautiful county’s rich history plus folklore, legend, murder mystery and adventure – all set to original music.”

It takes place on May 11th at 7pm and tickets are priced at £12. See www.bridgwaterartscentre.co.uk for more details.

