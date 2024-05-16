Lib Dems oppose hate on International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia

As the world prepares to observe the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia & Transphobia on May 17th, 2024, Liberal Democrats in Burnham-On-Sea & Highbridge have reaffirmed their steadfast support for LGBTQ+ rights and stand against hate in all its forms.

A spokesperson says: “Joining millions around the globe, the Burnham-On-Sea & Highbridge Liberal Democrats stand united in their commitment to fostering a society free from discrimination and prejudice.”

“The International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia & Transphobia (IDAHOBIT2024) serves as a poignant reminder of the ongoing struggle for equality and acceptance for LGBTQ+ individuals worldwide.”

“The Lib Dems in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge are dedicated advocates for LGBTQ+ rights and actively participate in events such as #IDAHOBIT2024 to promote awareness and understanding. Through their continuous support, they aim to create a more inclusive and compassionate community where everyone feels safe and respected.”

“In solidarity with LGBTQ+ communities, the Burnham-On-Sea & Highbridge Liberal Democrats reaffirm their stance against hate and discrimination. They urge residents to join them in celebrating diversity and embracing the principles of equality and acceptance on this significant day.”

“Last year, Burnham-On-Sea & Highbridge Lib Dems made their stance clear at the Pride on Sea event by actively gathering signatures for their petition to ban conversion therapy.”

“The event served as a platform for community engagement and advocacy, highlighting the importance of LGBTQ+ rights and equality. The petition is still live this year as the Lib Dems push to Ban Conversion Therapy.”