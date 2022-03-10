Two Burnham and Highbridge students are to represent Somerset at the prestigious English Schools AA Cross Country Championships.

It comes after Dan Maydew and Macy Noad, who are both pupils at King Alfred School Academy, travelled to Chippenham to take part in the South West Cross Country Championships.

“Both athletes had great performances and ran extremely well on a very flat, quick and windy course,” says a spokesperson.

“The competition brought together the top ten athletes from all seven counties in the South West and the standard of runners was very high.”

“Macy (intermediate girl) had a strong race and came in 32nd overall and was 4th Somerset runner back. This is a fantastic achievement as she has another year in this age group.”

“Dan Maydew (Senior boy) also had a strong race and came 4th overall and was 2nd runner back for Somerset.”

“This is a great achievement as it was his last chance to represent Somerset Schools at the South West Championships.”

Both have now been selected to represent Somerset at the prestigious English Schools AA Cross Country Championship in Kent, the top eight athletes (in each age group) from all 46 counties in England will be ready and raring to go.

(Story compiled by Jack and Dawson, both 14, at TKASA)