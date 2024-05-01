10.7 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu May 02, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBurnham and Highbridge Choral Society to perform Spring Concert on Saturday
News

Burnham and Highbridge Choral Society to perform Spring Concert on Saturday

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Final tickets are on sale for Burnham and Highbridge Choral Society’s annual Spring Concert this Saturday (May 4th).

The event will take place on Saturday at Our lady and the English Martyrs Catholic Church in Burnham-On-Sea, starting at 7.30pm.

“The choir will be performing Brahms Requiem and Schubert Mass in G,” says a spokesperson. “This will be a wonderful concert of classical music.”

Musical director James Davies will be conducting the choir, along with accompanists Frances Webb and John Bodiley plus soloists Siona Stockel and Christopher Sheldrake.

Tickets are priced £10 (children £5) and include refreshments and are available on the door, or from Material Needs or online.

Previous article
Burnham-On-Sea floral displays to be scaled back due to Somerset Council funding cuts
Next article
New survey opened by council on new Children and Young People’s Plan for Somerset

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

Mammoth Comfort Centre

Somerset Sunrooms

Late availability and last minute deals

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
light rain
10.7 ° C
12 °
9.8 °
96 %
4kmh
100 %
Thu
11 °
Fri
12 °
Sat
15 °
Sun
15 °
Mon
13 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com