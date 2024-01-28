A night of laughs from some of the UK’s brightest new comedy talent is coming to Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre on Friday February 2nd.

The event will be held at 8pm when The Comedy Network returns with a new show and new faces.

A spokesman says: “The freshest new acts in standup return for a night of live laughs. Come and unwind after a stressful week at one of our Comedy Network comedy club shows.”

Those performing include Stuart Goldsmith, Louise Leigh and Tom Glover.

Stuart’s stand-up career has seen him win several awards, including the Leicester Comedy Festival Award for Best New Show in 2023 and 2017, and take seven solo stand-up shows to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe to date.

His TV credits include Conan (TBS), Alan Davies “As Yet Untitled” (Dave, UKTV), Russell Howard’s Comedy Central (UK) and Melbourne International Comedy Festival Gala (ABC).

Stuart is also a talented interviewer and host of the internationally renowned podcast: The Comedian’s Comedian, which has had over 25 million downloads. He has interviewed many of the comedy world’s household names, including Jimmy Carr, Bo Burnham, Sarah Millican and James Acaster.

Louise Leigh is a Leicester Mercury Comedian of the Year nominee (2022) and claims to be “living proof that a midlife crisis doesn’t have to involve a Harley Davidson and an underwear model (yet)’!

Starting stand-up aged 43, she now brings daftness, deftness and some brilliant physical comedy to a stage near you.

Tom Glover is described as “a loveable West Country favourite who is a highly sought-after act and MC, capable of bringing laughter to any room.”

Tom combines tales of fatherhood and country living with hilarious observational routines on daily life. In recent times Tom also finished runner up in the prestigious Lastminute Comedy Club Comedian of the Year and reached the finals of the Inaugural Petfringe Comedian of the Year.



He’s had two successful runs at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival with split shows and his debut full length solo show was nominated for Best New Show at the 2019 Leicester Comedy Festival Awards.

As usual, The Princess Theatre will have Cabaret style seating for the show. Drinks will be available at Hellend’s Kitchen. Content warning. May contain adult material. Recommended age 16+

Tickets are priced at £15 from here:

https://theprincesstheatre.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173651532