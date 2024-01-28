A local walking and running club is inviting residents from the Burnham-On-Sea area to join a walk on the Steart Marshes this morning (Sunday, 28th January).

The Yellow Brick Road Walking & Running Club is organising the free event after having recently held a successful Burnham seafront walk on January 1st.

Those wanting to take part this Sunday will meet at 10am at tyhe Steart Car Park at TA5 2PU. The car park is on the left-hand side with the toilet block.

“The walk will be approximately a 3 mile walk,” says a spokesperson. “All abilities are welcome as we enjoy a steady stroll around the marshes, taking in the fresh air and nature.”

There is no charge for anyone, however all participants walk at their own risk.