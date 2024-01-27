Brean Splash Waterpark has completed a programme of £250,000 of upgrades this month ahead of the start of the new tourist season.

A programme of upgrades has been undertaken at the water park, which is located at Brean Leisure Park.

A spokesperson says: “Investment into the facilities future proofs the operation of the waterpark and keeps us running as efficiently as possible.”

“Over £40,000 has been spent within the main changing rooms with new partitions and the forming of two unisex changing areas in addition to the existing family area. This will offer greater flexibility for families changing and also makes servicing and cleaning easier.”

“The dehumidifiers that heat the air within the 25m pool and splash zone year have been replaced, allowing them to work more efficiently for many years to come.”

“Poolside, we have repaired the lockers and made tile repairs. Within the splash zone we have also re-painted the steel structure.”

“In the last few years we have been putting sustainability at the heart of what we do. We have 900 solar panels on the roof of the leisure complex and heat the pools water with a mix of ground source heat pumps and biomass pellets.”

Brean Splash Waterpark is open daily all year round. Local residents can apply for a free resident’s card to claim back their car parking fee when charges apply between March – October. The water park is also open to the general public all year round.