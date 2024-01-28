A young Highbridge angler is celebrating this week after being selected to competing for England for a second time.

Lexie Groves, 14, has been fishing for over five years and has been competing in the sport for three years – including in many local matches against adults.

After being selected last year to represent England at the home nations in Pwllheli, North Wales and winning a gold medal, she wanted to do it again.

She says: “The last year has been amazing for me — I have been on top form, winning the westward match, which is a competion involving eight sea angling clubs who supply their best team of 6 to fish against each other.”

“I fished for my club Weston Super Mare sea angling association and, being the only junior competing against all adults, it was a huge achievement to win the day with an overall clear margin against the other anglers. I also came 2nd junior at the West Wales flounder competition where there were 240 anglers fishing.”

“To top it all off I have received a letter from the Angling Trust telling me that I have been selected to fish for the England team at the home nations in Scotland in July and the FIPS-M World shore championships in Ireland in November!”

“I am so proud to have been chosen to fish for my country again and hope to bring home the medals.”

“I would like to thank the England selectors, my team manager Paul Driver for his continued support and can’t wait to get together with the rest of the team and start preparations.”

Lexie is being supported by Limitless Sea Fishing, her sponsor.