16.4 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu May 30, 2024
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsBrent Knoll's RSPCA Centre to hold pop-up shop fundraising weekend
NewsWhat's On

Brent Knoll’s RSPCA Centre to hold pop-up shop fundraising weekend

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

The RSPCA will be holding a two-day fundraising event at its Brent Knoll centre in June.

On Saturday June 8th and Sunday June 9th, the North Somerset branch will host a pop-up shop at its centre in Brent Road from 10am to 3pm on both days.

It will include stalls selling bric-a-brac, books, pet accessories and refreshments to help raise funds for maintaining the animal centre.

“We can’t guarantee sunshine but we can guarantee there will be lots of bargains on offer!” says a spokesperson.

The North Somerset branch is a separate registered charity to the national RSPCA and so says it relies on support from the local community. Its work includes helping animals await rehoming and ensures they are looked after in the area.

Previous article
Joe Joseph selected as Labour candidate for new Wells constituency covering local villages
Next article
Burnham-On-Sea Independent Market returns on Friday with 11 local stalls

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

The Annexe @ 153

HG Beauty

Mammoth Comfort Centre

Somerset Sunrooms

Late availability and last minute deals

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
scattered clouds
16.4 ° C
18.1 °
15 °
70 %
4.9kmh
46 %
Thu
16 °
Fri
17 °
Sat
17 °
Sun
16 °
Mon
15 °
© Copyright 2002 -2024 Burnham-On-Sea.com