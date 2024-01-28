A new garage is set to open in Burnham-On-Sea town centre this summer.

Timpsons Garage will open in South Street, Burnham-On-Sea on the site of the former Diamond Garage which closed several years ago.

New owner and manager Matt Timpson, pictured, is currently redeveloping the property.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, Matt says: “It is an exciting project – we are creating a modern garage here in the centre of Burnham with a focus on being environmentally friendly.”

Matt, who lives in Burnham, previously ran a successful garage in Keynsham.

“I’d been looking for a local site to open a new garage for some time and when I saw this one and visited it I quickly realised ite potential as a former garage.”

“It’s a surprisingly large site but needs a lot of work to transform it. The size means we can have four ramps, an engineering bay and an MOT bay.”

The new garage will also be the first locally to be fully ‘green.’

Matt explains: “We will be running the whole garage off 35 solar panels and will also be using rain water for toilets among other environmental initiatives.”

The new garage will employ five staff in the long term, creating new jobs.

It will be open six days a week. The garage will service all cars, from modern vehicles to classics, and electric cars.

“We are looking forward to welcoming customers when we open in the summer,” he adds.

A Burnham-On-Sea Chamber of Trade spokesman welcomed the new business and said it will add to overall variety of services in the town centre.