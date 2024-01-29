Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards launched a search along a Highbridge riverbank and the seafront for a missing person.

The team was called out on January 25th at 11.24pm to assist Police in the search for the person who had been reported as missing.

A Burnham Coastguard spokesman said: “We liaised with the police who gave us full details and description of the person. With the information gathered, two search teams were quickly out on the ground.”

“One was sent to the Clyce along the River Brue in Highbridge and headed north back towards Burnham and into Apex Park. The second team was sent south starting from the jetty and headed towards the yacht club.”

“As the two teams commenced their search, Weston Coastguards arrived and a third search team was quickly added heading North from the jetty towards the lower lighthouse.”

As the search was progressing, news came in that Avon and Somerset Police had successfully located the person, enabling the teams to stand down.