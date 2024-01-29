A community cafe in Burnham-On-Sea is launching a new series of free cookery classes.

The Waffle Hub Community Café is a ‘not-for-profit’ community organisation that first opened in 2022 and is based at Burnham-On-Sea Methodist Church in College Street.

The hub is starting a new series of free cookery classes.

A spokespersn says: “The free classes start on Tuesday 30th January from 3:30pm – 5pm. Everyone is welcome to come along and learn how to cook affordable family meals with simple, fresh ingredients.”

All ingredients and equipment is provided free of charge – and you get to take home the meal you make at the end.

To book your free place or for more information call 07707 865085 – booking is essential.