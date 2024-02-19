Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards were called out in the early hours of the morning to carry out a torch-lit search for a person reported to be in a distressed state attempting to enter the sea.

Coastguards were alerted at 3.53am to the missing ‘person in distress’ on Weston beach, pictured here.

A Burnham Coastguard spokesman said: “Just as the clock was approaching 4 am we were tasked to Weston super Mare for concerns for someone attempting to enter the water.”

“With plenty of soft spots on the beach and the danger from the wind, rain and low temperatures it was a time-critical response.”

“The Fire Rescue Service had launched their hovercraft, the Police had set up their drone, Coastguards from Weston and Clevedon were searching the North part of the beach and surrounding piers.”

“When we arrived we were tasked with searching the Uphill end of the beach. Utilising our torches, vehicle and search skills we searched the beach facing into a biting wind.”

“As we completed that part of our search, the good news came in that she had been spotted by the Police drone and was soon in safe hands.”

“With the good news, we were stood down and headed back to Burnham to wash the vehicle, sanitise the used equipment and home just after 6am.”

The incident occurred on February 12th and details have just been releassed.