The team at Highbridge Indian restaurant and takeaway Mint Bay have celebrated their second anniversary this week and several top awards with a visit by the town crier.

Mint Bay opened in February 2022 in Church Street, Highbridge and has built up a loyal following of customers.

Burnham and Highbridge Town Crier Alastair Murray was invited along to the business over the weekend to help them celebrate the milestone.

Mint Bay won the title of Best Indian Restaurant in the south west at the 2023 Euro Asia Curry Awards, as we reported here.

The Highbridge restaurant also won a national award in October 2022 at the British Curry Life Awards, taking home the title of ‘best restaurant’.

Manager and owner Gias Uddin, pictured, said the restaurant has recently completed a refurbishment and unveiled a new expanded menu: “We are extremely proud of all the hard work that has gone into everything and we are very excited for the future here at Mint Bay. A huge thank you goes to all of our customers for their support and custom.”

The Town Crier added: “It’s great to celebrate a Highbridge business doing so well and I wish them continuing success.”