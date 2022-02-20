A new Indian restaurant and takeaway has opened in Highbridge this week.

Mayor Cllr Mike Facey cut a ribbon to open the new business, called Mint Bay, at 102 Church Street, as pictured here.

Manager and owner Gias Uddin says he is delighted to open the new business, which has created at least eight new jobs.

“We are offering a quality Indian menu for eat in, take away and delivery via Just Eat, Deliveroo and Uber Eats.”

“This location is a ideal for us with lots of passing customers and parking outside.”

The Mayor added: “It’s superb to see another new business opening in Highbridge and I give Gias and his team a warm welcome and wish them every success.”

“It is great to see a new restaurant opening here, adding to the choice of great local food establishments.”