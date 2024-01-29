Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards were among the emergency services called out after a car crashed off a clifftop road in Weston and ended up in the sea.

Police, fire, ambulance, RNLI and Coastguard crews rushed to the Kewstoke toll road on Friday evening (January 26th) at just before 7.30pm.

A Burnham Coastguard spokesman said: “We were tasked to reports that a car had left the toll road heading to Kewstoke and come to rest in the water.”

“The occupant was able to get out and was assisted back up the rocks to safety by lifeboat and fire rescue crews.”

“The call prompted responses from all the 999 services, Coastguard, Fire, Police and Ambulance.”

“Our team was tasked to provide cliff rescue options if needed alongside Weston Coastguards. Thankfully, the occupant was easily accessible and the situation was resolved quickly by units already on scene. An impressive multi agency working incident.”

A Weston RNLI spokesman adds: “On Friday night our lifeboat crew were tasked by HM Coastguard to a vehicle leaving the toll road towards Kewstoke. Both boats were launched to support a multi-agency response.”

“The casualty was able to extract themselves from the vehicle and make their way to the rocks.”

“On arrival RNLI volunteer crew assisted them up the cliff to safety with support from the Fire Service, where medical services were waiting.”

Pictured: Emergency services at the scene of the crash (Photo:Burnham Coastguard)