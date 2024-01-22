Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards were called out over the weekend to help a person requiring medical treatment on the town’s beach.

The Coastguard team was alerted at 11.04am on Saturday morning (January 20th).

A spokesman for Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards said: “We were tasked to assist the ambulance extract a person in need of medical treatment.”

“The team arrived on scene just a short distance from the lower lighthouse and met up with the ambulance crew.”

“We set about getting the stretcher set up and the casualty was packaged ready for a 600 metre carry off the beach to a waiting ambulance.”

“Once this was completed, we packed the equipment away, headed back to station to sanitise all the used equipment ready for the next call.”

“A chilly start to the call out year but as always we’re happy to help when needed.”