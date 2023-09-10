Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards assisted Weston Coastguards in helping a man who injured his ankle in a fall on Weston beach.

The man stumbled on a hole dug into the sands and soon found himself in a lot of pain, requiring assistance of the Coastguard and an ambulance crew.

A spokesperson for Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards said: “A visitor who was enjoying a day at the beach stumbled on a small hole dug into the sand.”

“The man immediately felt his ankle go and fell to the ground in pain. The beach ranger kept him sheltered from the rare bit of sunshine we had in August and called for assistance.”

“Just before we arrived on scene, an ambulance was on scene and the casualty was receiving pain relief in no time. We assisted with moving the casualty to the ambulance and once safely aboard we were stood down to return to station.”

“The casualty was a little disappointed to find that he had hospitalised himself after falling in a hole a couple inches deep and said he would tell everyone it was at least twelve feet deep.”

Pictured: Burnham Coastguards at the incident on Weston seafront (Photo: Burnham Coastguard)