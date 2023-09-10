More than 270 youngsters from across the area gathered on Burnham-On-Sea beach for a mass sandcastle building competition.

Youngsters from Burnham, Highbridge, Berrow, Cheddar, Bridgwater, Wedmore and Berrow were among the groups taking part in the annual contest, which has been held for more than 20 years.

Local Scouts, Squirrels, Beavers, Cubs and Explorers aged between 4-18 took part in the event between Burnham’s jetty and Pavilion, as pictured here.

Dozens of entries were dug in the sand during the competition, which was held on Thursday evening (September 7th).

Jacob Beard, district commissioner programme for the Moors and Coastal district, said he was delighted with how it had gone.

“It was a successful evening with a great turnout. This event brings together groups from across the district for a fun evening.”

“Congratulations to our winners: Squirrels – 1st Huntspill and Highbridge; Beavers – 1st Berrow; Cubs – 1st Burnham-on-Sea; Scouts – 14th Bridgwater; Explorers – Moors and Coastal Explorers Jurassic Unit.”

“Thank you to our amazing Judges form Somerset Scouts.”