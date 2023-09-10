Members of Burnham-On-Sea Gig Rowing Club are set to take part in a 21.6 mile row for a charity close to their hearts.

A crew from the club has been training hard for The Great River Race, which takes place on Saturday 16th September.

It covers 21.6 miles, launching at Millwall in East London, and finishing in Richmond.

“The race is for fixed seat boats only, and each crew must carry a cox, a passenger and a 3’ x 2’ flag,” says the club’s Hannah Harris.

“Boats pass under 28 of London’s famous bridges, and make money for their chosen charity.”

“Our crew is training raising money for Love Musgrove, the official charity of Musgrove Park Hospital, as our club secretary, Julie Baker, was recently diagnosed with breast cancer. Julie will be the passenger for the race.”

The link for anyone who wishes to donate to Julie’s Love Musgrove page here.

Burnham-On-Sea Gig Rowing Club was formed in 2015 and has grown with scores of members.

Dozens of rowers from across the region took part in the second Burnham-On-Sea gig rowing regatta in June, which was hailed another success. The first gig rowing regatta was held in 2022.

Also, a Burnham-On-Sea gig rowing team competed in the world championships earlier this year for the first time.