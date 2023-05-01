Burnham-On-Sea Gig Rowing Club’s teams have returned after competing in the World Pilot Gig Championships for the first time over the weekend.

The club entered teams in five categories at the 2023 Championships, which took place on the Isles of Scillies between 28th – 30th April.

136 entries from the UK, Europe and even as further afield as the USA took part in the 32nd world championships.

They took part in the St Agnes Race, a 3km row out to St. Mary’s, plus Nut Rock, a 2km row and sprint back.

Burnham Gig Towing Club’s Hannah Harris told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “All in all, it was a fantastic weekend. Burnham’s women’s vets came 45 out of 48. The men’s vets placed 24 out of 37. In the Men’s open races, the boys won their heat out of 16 gigs, and moved up a group, finishing 106th out of 128 boats.”

“Our thanks go to Clevedon for the loan of their gig, which did us proud.”

Burnham-On-Sea Gig Rowing Club was formed in 2015. The club is currently fundraising for a new boat and recently received a £3,000 grant towards the £7,000 cost.

Last year, the club also unveiled new gig rowing fitness facilities at Burnham Sailing Club for its members.

Pictured: Burnham gig rowers in action over the weekend. Photos: Julie Baker