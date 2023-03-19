Burnham-On-Sea Gig Rowing Club has secured a grant of £3,000 towards the purchase of a new boat.

The club has been going from strength to strength, and says it had reached capacity with its existing two boats – so a third is needed.

A club spokeswoman says: “Fortunately we have been able to secure a grant of £3,000 from Greene King (through ActionFunder) towards the total of £7,000.”

“We have also received generous donations from two local businesses – Aspen Enterprises and Brent Engineering, with £2,100 of funding still sought.”

“This funding is for our campaign ‘Go Double’ – to double our number of training boats and hence double the number of people who can row.”

“This has allowed us to purchase a new training gig ‘Avocet’. We are now actively opening up to new members – not just rowers, but we also need coxes with training supplied.”

As we reported here, at the end of April, Burnham-On-Sea will be represented for the first time at the World Gig Rowing Championships in the Isles of Scilly.

Burnham-On-Sea Gig Rowing Club was formed in 2015. Last year, the club unveiled new gig rowing fitness facilities at Burnham Sailing Club for members.

Anyone who is interested in joining can email BOSgigs@outlook.com.